Metso Corporation: Four new distribution agreements strengthen Metso's local presence in India's flow control markets

Four new distribution agreements strengthen Metso's local presence in India's flow control markets

Metso Corporation's press release on August 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Metso strengthens its presence in India with the signing of four non-exclusive distribution agreements for its valve products. The agreements with Fluidline Systems, General Energy Management Systems Ltd (GEMSL), SB Enterprise and Proflo Systems expand the coverage of Metso's Neles® and Jamesbury® product families into different regions and industries in the growing markets of India. The distribution network will also provide support in services.

Caption: Neles NDX has been designed to save time and resources and it is suited for a wide range of valves.

The agreements were signed during the first half of 2017. All the partnering distributors have already received orders for valves and positioners. Distributors will serve pulp, paper and several other process industries, such as refineries, chemical, fertilizer, steel, power and waste water.

"With the help of these distributors, we expand our coverage throughout India as all the distributors operate in different regions. In addition to Metso's own flow control experts in India who take care of the most demanding customer needs, these distributors have their own role in improving local support and inventories as well as providing fast deliveries to our customers," says Vinay Pradhan, Director, Flow Control, India Market Area, Metso.

"It is our privilege to represent Metso and their high-quality products in the Indian market. We are extremely excited and look forward to grow together in the years to come," says J.K. Khandelwal, President, GEMSL.

"We are proud to be associated with Metso, one of the leading companies in flow control solutions. During the 25 years in the industry, I have admired the indisputable strength of Metso: valuing customers and offering them only the best solutions with first-class quality," says Prasanna Sangam, Managing Director, Proflo Systems.

Metso has a supply and service center in Vadodara, India. The local Metso service experts support sales by executing purchase orders for complete valve assemblies and by providing their knowledge to ensure that Metso's high standards are applied even in the most challenging cases.

Distribution channel expansion calls for recognized partners

Developing the distribution channel globally is one of the most important strategic growth initiatives of Metso's Flow Control business. By partnering with the top distributors, Metso improves its presence in the traditional core areas as well as in new markets to serve its customers better.

Caption: Distributor network improves the availability of spare parts locally.

Fluidline Systems is a one stop solution for almost all pumping needs. It focuses on the oil, gas and process industries and customizes its offering according to customers' needs. In the agreement with Metso, it covers all process industries in the South Indian states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

General Energy Management Systems Ltd (GEMSL) offers customized solutions, products and services in the oil, gas and power industries in India. In the agreement with Metso, it covers all process industries in the North Indian states of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Proflo Systems has over four decades of experience in the valve industry. In seven years, Proflo Systems has established itself as a reliable partner for valves and automation in all major sectors such as in oil & gas industries, both upstream and downstream, through reputed companies. In the agreement with Metso, it covers all process industries and system integrators in the Pune industrial region of the state of Maharashtra in western India.

SB Enterprise's key focus areas are major oil, gas and process industries. In the agreement with Metso, it covers all process industries in the East Indian states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam & Orissa.

