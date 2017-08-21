PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Kecskemét, Hungary, that helped revitalize the learning environment of the Corvin Mátyás primary school. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Kecskemét, where the PPG automotive service team operates with 33 employees.

The project brought together more than 140 PPG and community volunteers who spent three days at the school revitalizing four classrooms, four changing rooms and the playground. PPG provided more than $20,000 to assist with the project, including more than 460 liters of Héra Prémium waterborne interior paint and TrinátAqua waterborne enamel paint.

The Corvin Mátyás primary school educates around 700 students each year. Through the Colorful Communities project, more than 21,500 square feet (2,000 square meters) of the school's walls and ceilings were repainted, and the playground received a colorful new look.

"Kecskemét is an important site for PPG, and we were pleased to work with the community to create a brighter and more inviting learning environment for the primary school's students and teachers," said Antonio Puzio, PPG product manager, OPTIMA EMEA, and regional account manager, Daimler C. Europe. "I was very proud that so many of our employees volunteered to be a part of this project. It was a very busy few days, and I look forward to more collaborative community projects in the future."

The Colorful Communities program is PPG's signature initiative for community engagement efforts, with the aim to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. The program increases PPG's commitment to invest in communities and supports projects that transform community assets, providing PPG volunteers and donated PPG products. In 2015 and 2016 combined, PPG completed nearly 60 Colorful Communities projects, and it expects to complete about 75 more this year.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We donated nearly $9.8 million in 2016, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 25 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com and follow @PPG_Communities on Twitter.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.3 billion in 2016. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

