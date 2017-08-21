Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-08-21 / 11:02 August 21, 2017 *For the first time E.ON is using innovative corrosion protection technology for wind farm foundations in the Baltic* New process significantly reduces environmental impact Developed in cooperation with the foundations' manufacturers EEW SPC, Krebs Korrosionsschutz and Rambøll E.ON is setting new standards for the construction and operation of offshore wind farms. The company announces that it is protecting all 60 steel foundations of the Arkona offshore wind park in the German Baltic Sea with a special anti-corrosion coating. E.ON is thus the first company to completely assemble the monopiles of an offshore wind park with the environmentally-friendly corrosion protection technology. During the 25-year operating period, the metal-dissolving corrosion process is significantly reduced and deposits into the sea are reduced by several hundred tonnes. E.ON has developed the Thermal Spray Aluminium (TSA) process for coating of the monopiles with engineers Rambøll Germany in coordination with the competent authorities. The EEW and Krebs organisations then developed innovative solutions on behalf of E.ON to implement the process industrially at their locations in Rostock. To this end, existing coating halls were also expanded and the world's first fully automated coating line was developed. "The guiding principle behind all E.ON activities is to improve people's lives. Environmental and climate protection play a central role as part of this. E.ON has again proved its innovative capability with the TSA procedure. We will now analyse and further optimise the process in order to use it for future offshore wind projects," says Sven Utermöhlen, COO of E.ON Climate & Renewables. During the coating process, a robot with two arc burners sprays a 350 µm thick layer of molten aluminum onto the foundations. The process is carried out under the most stringent safety and environmental protection standards and is largely dust-free. The surface is then sealed with resin. The TSA process has hitherto mainly been used as corrosion protection for smaller steel components under water or for larger components above water, for example in offshore substations. The process is being applied for the first time on an industrial scale for the foundations of the Arkona turbines. Because the process is automated, this alternative coating method can lead to significant cost savings compared with conventional corrosion protection. E.ON has applied for the German Renewables Award with the TSA project. Meanwhile, all 60 foundations with the TSA coating for the Arkona offshore wind farm have been produced. They have a maximum length of 81 metres and a diameter of up to almost 8 metres - sufficiently wide to allow an ICE train to pass through. When the foundation piles for the offshore substation have been installed by the end of July, E.ON will begin installing the foundations in the near future. The Arkona project is 35 kilometres north-east of the island of Rügen. The wind farm will have a capacity of 385 megawatts (MW) and will be able to supply up to 400,000 households with renewable energy from 2019 onwards. Compared with conventionally generated electricity, Arkona saves up to 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 annually. 60 six-megawatt turbines made by Siemens will be installed. The installations are based on monopile foundations in water with depths of between 23 and 37 metres. Arkona is a joint venture between E.ON and Statoil, the Norwegian energy company. This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. End of Media Release Issuer: E.ON SE Key word(s): Energy 2017-08-21 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00 E-mail: info@eon.com Internet: www.eon.com ISIN: DE000ENAG999 WKN: ENAG99 Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Mailand End of News DGAP Media 602725 2017-08-21

