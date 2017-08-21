Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Blocklisting Six Monthly Review 21-Aug-2017 / 10:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 21 August 2017 Name of applicant: SThree plc Name of scheme: SThree LTIP, Minority Interests and SAYE Period of From: 21 To: 21 August return: February 2017 2017 Balance of unallotted securities 992,692 (LTIP/MI), 478,370 under scheme(s) from previous (SAYE) and 292,572 (Minority return: Interests) Plus: The amount by which the 750,000 (Minority Interests) block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities 57,597(SAYE) and 1,078 issued/allotted under scheme(s) (Minority Interests) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) 992,692 (LTIP/MI), 420,773 not yet issued/allotted at end (SAYE) and 1,041,494 of period: (Minority Interests) Name of contact: Hanisha Hands-Patel - Senior Company Secretarial Assistant Telephone number of contact: 0207 7268 6000 Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: BLR TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 4542 End of Announcement EQS News Service 602741 21-Aug-2017

