Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Perrigo Reported Better than Expected Revenue and Earnings Results

Research Desk Line-up: USANA Health Sciences Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Perrigo Co. PLC (NYSE: PRGO), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PRGO, following the Company's announcement of its second quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on August 09, 2017. The drug Company's adjusted revenue grew 2% on a y-o-y basis, while it raised its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2017. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Drug Related Products industry. Pro-TD has currently selected USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on July 25, 2017, its financial results for Q2 FY17 which ended on July 01, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on USANA Health Sciences when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on PRGO; also brushing on USNA. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PRGO

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=USNA

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended July 01, 2017, Perrigo recorded net sales of $1.24 billion compared to net sales of $1.34 billion in Q2 2016. The Company's adjusted net sales grew 2% on a y-o-y basis excluding net sales from the VMS business of $42 million, which was sold in Q3 2016; net sales from the European distribution businesses of $39 million, which the Company exited in 2016; lower y-o-y net sales of $26 million from Entocort®; and unfavorable foreign currency movements of $16 million. Perrigo's revenue topped analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion

For Q2 2017, Perrigo's reported net loss was $70 million, or $0.49 per share, versus net loss of $534 million, or $3.73 per diluted share, in Q2 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company posted adjusted net income of $175 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $185 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the year earlier corresponding quarter. Perrigo's earnings exceeded Wall Street's estimates of $0.92 per share.

Segment Results

For Q2 2017, Perrigo's Consumer Healthcare Americas (CHCA) segment's net sales were $605 million compared to $630 million in Q2 2016. Excluding $42 million from VMS in the prior year, adjusted net sales grew 3%. This increase was driven by higher sales in the smoking cessation and dermatologic categories and stronger performance in the Company's Mexico business. CHCA segment's new product sales of $13 million were led by continued strong net sales of the store brand version of Flonase®.

The CHCA segment achieved gross profit margin of 33.7% and adjusted gross profit margin of 35.7% in Q2 2017. Sell through of higher margin products in the prior year and y-o-y price erosion in certain categories were partially offset by positive contributions from supply chain and manufacturing efficiencies. The Company's operating margin was 17.2% and adjusted operating margin was 21.0% for the quarter under review, which was lower compared to the prior year due to lower gross margin flow.

For Q2 2017, Consumer Healthcare International (CHCI) segment's net sales decreased 9% to $377 million compared to net sales of $416 million in Q2 2016. The segment's net sales grew approximately 4%, excluding $39 million from the exited unprofitable European distribution businesses and unfavorable foreign currency movements of $16 million. This increase was driven by new product sales of $19 million and higher net sales in the allergy, analgesic, and cough and cold categories.

For the reported quarter, CHCI segment's reported gross margin was 46.2%, an increase of 110 bps over the previous year, while adjusted gross margin was 51.7%, an increase of approximately 230 bps over the previous year as the Company exited the unprofitable distribution businesses. The division's operating margin was 1.0% compared to 0.1% in the prior year's same quarter, while adjusted operating margin was 14.6%, which included higher advertising and promotional investments as a percentage to net sales and lower operating expenses.

During Q2 2017, Perrigo's Prescription Pharmaceuticals (RX) segment reported net sales of $240 million, a 13% decrease compared to net sales of $277 million in Q2 2016 due to lower y-o-y Entocort® net sales of $26 million and lower sales of other existing products of $14 million, due primarily to price erosion.

The RX division's adjusted gross margin was 58.8%, 200 bps higher than the prior year as sales of higher margin products and a reduced level of floor stock adjustments more than offset Entocort® competition and price erosion. The segment's operating margin was 28.8%, while adjusted operating margin was 46.5%, 370 bps higher than the prior year and adjusted operating income grew by 21%, or $19 million, excluding the effect of Entocort®.

Guidance

For FY17, Perrigo is forecasting diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.84 to $1.09. The Company also raised its adjusted diluted EPS guidance to be in the range of $4.45 to $4.70.

Stock Performance

On Friday, August 18, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $77.27, marginally falling 0.54% from its previous closing price of $77.69. A total volume of 1.45 million shares have exchanged hands. Perrigo's stock price advanced 2.33% in the last one month and 9.15% in the past three months. The stock has a dividend yield of 0.83%. The stock currently has a market cap of $11.08 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact-checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily