Espoo, Finland, 2017-08-21 13:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aspocomp Group Plc, Managers' transactions, August 21, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.



Aspocomp Oyj - Managers' Transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person



(1):Closely associated person Name: Borsos, Julianna Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: Aspocomp Group Oyj LEI: 743700W8ZIJAMXWWWD26



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700W8ZIJAMXWWWD26_20170821132837_3



Transaction date: 2017-08-18 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009008080 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 2,57450 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 2.57450 EUR



For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, CEO, tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen CEO



