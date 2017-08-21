LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: AGTK) www.AgritekHoldings.com, a fully integrated, active cannabis real estate investor and branding consultant in the legal cannabis sector, today announced that the Company has received an additional $300,000 in funding for the month of August. The Company has additional project financings pending as equity proposals over the coming months.

Agritek Holdings CEO B. Michael Friedman appeared as a featured guest speaker for the cannabis sector on Fox Business Network show "New To The Street" first broadcast on Sunday, August 20th. Mr. Friedman will be appearing on the ION Network on August 28th speaking about Agritek Holdings' business model and updates on real estate projects nationally within the cannabis sector on further Fox network broadcasts throughout the month.

B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Agritek Holdings stated, " With multiple projects in four regulated regions and a full product line now being launched, it is now time to tell our story to investors and the general public on a national stage. This initial $300,000 in funding for development of our ongoing land projects in Puerto Rico, Colorado, Canada and our new project in Washington state with details to soon be announced, truly represents belief in Agritek's business model and the recognition of our Company becoming a legitimate leader within the cannabis sector."

"The Fox Network opportunity to tell our story and business strategy within the cannabis sector to a nationwide audience and over ninety-five million households, in my opinion, will begin to raise our value proposition and position within the cannabis sector. Our continued ability to raise money necessary through our banking partners through equity transactions, while eliminating toxic debt will help to complete these cultivation projects and allow us to continue down a meaningful path of building shareholder value, increasing revenue streams and monetizing our real property assets," further stated Friedman.

The Company will post the Fox News interview on its investor relations section of the corporate website this week located at www.AgritekHoldings.com.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc., (www.AgritekHoldings.com) a pioneer within the medicinal marijuana space, provides innovative technology, brands and agricultural solutions for both the medicinal and recreational cannabis industry. Agritek Holdings, Inc. presently owns or manages property in Colorado, Puerto Rico and Canada and has licenses with permitted facilities in California approved for cultivation as well as manufacturing capabilities. The company owns several Hemp and cannabis brands for distribution including MD Vapes, MicroDose Strips, "Hemp Pops" and "California Premiums." Agritek Holdings, Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future.

