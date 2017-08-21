MYM Retains Salman Capital Inc. as Financial Advisor to the Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (the "Company" or "MYM") is pleased to announce the appointment of Salman Capital Inc. (SCI) as financial advisor to the Company. SCI will assist the Company in sourcing strategic and joint venture partners and provide MYM with capital markets advice.



About MYM

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA: 0MY) (DEU: 0MY) (MUN: 0MY) (STU: 0MY).

