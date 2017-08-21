

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), a data analytics provider, Monday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Sequel from HgCapital and other Sequel shareholders. The purchase price is 250 million pounds.



London-based Sequel is an insurance and reinsurance software specialist. Sequel had revenue and EBITDA of 26 million pounds and 12 million pounds, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2017.



The transaction is expected to be neutral to 2017 adjusted earnings per share and accretive to 2018 adjusted earnings per share. The transaction is expected to close in third-quarter 2017, subject to the completion of customary closing conditions.



Verisk said the acquisition will further expand its comprehensive offerings to the global complex commercial and specialty insurance industry, enabling integrated global data analytics through a specialized end-to-end workflow solution.



Mark Anquillare, chief operating officer of Verisk Analytics, said, 'Sequel's strong position in the London insurance market will allow Verisk to build on our footprint in the UK, reinforce our deep long-term commitment to a strategic market, and expand our customer sets in global insurance markets.'



