TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VPT) announces that the cardiology group at Royal Free Hospital in London, UK has published a study entitled "Two-dimensional knowledge-based volumetric reconstruction of the right ventricle documents short-term improvement in pulmonary hypertension" in Echocardiography, volume 34, pages 817-824.

This study confirms the ability of the VMS Heart Analysis System (referred to in the paper as "two-dimensional knowledge-based volumetric reconstruction or 2DKBR) to follow patients with enlarged right ventricles (RV) and accurately measure small but medically-significant changes in volume and function. This ability to monitor clinical outcomes shortly after the initiation of therapy is important to determine if the therapy is working well or if a new therapeutic approach is required. The VMS detected the remodeling of the RV to reduce its size in patients who improved and an increase in RV size in patients with worse clinical outcomes including death.

"Ventricular remodeling in PAH can be differentiated into two patterns: adaptive remodeling with concentric hypertrophy and preserved function, and maladaptive remodeling with eccentric hypertrophy and worsening function. Our study shows that within several months a change from one pattern to the other can occur with medical therapy," stated the authors.

The group concluded; "2DKBR can be reliably used in a busy clinical setting to follow-up right-ventricular indices in pulmonary hypertension..."

About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

Ventripoint has created tools to monitor patients with heart disease, a leading cause of death in developed countries. VMS™ is the first cost-effective and accurate tool for measuring heart function. The Corporation has developed a suite of applications for all major heart diseases and imaging modalities including congenital heart disease, left or right heart failure and normal hearts - a multi-billion dollar market potential.

