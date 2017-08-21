TAIWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Today, tracMo announces one of the first Bluetooth 5 trackers available with greater range and speed to help users easily find lost items, such as keys, a smart phone or a vehicle. Using advanced tracking features, a Mesh network, smart home integration and patent-pending technology to increase battery life, consumers now have the power to customize each individual tracker to find items up to 400 feet away -- longer than the length of one football field, and four times farther than its competitors.

In addition to the basic tracking features like finding a missing phone by double pressing the tracker to ring the phone, which tracMo can do even if it is on silent, the Bluetooth tracker is equipped with new community features within the tracMo app.

Community Search: Allows other tracMo users to help find lost items and notify the owner once it is found.

Last Seen Location and Path History: Allows users to check the last seen location of the device, and creates an easy-to-read map that leads users directly to their missing belongings.

Mesh Network: Mesh technology allows trackers to communicate with each other and users have the ability to share the location of their tracMo with another person, giving two people shared access to the device for an added layer of security.

IFTTT: tracMo allows for total customization and personalization of the device, giving users the ability to set their own commands, based on their needs.

Smart Home: The tracker is also integrated with popular smart home brands like Amazon Echo, which allows users to ask Alexa to find their tracMo, and Philips HUE and Nest to turn the lights on/off and adjust the temperature as the user enters or leaves the home.

"There are dozens of Bluetooth trackers on the market right now that provide a solution to find missing belongings, but none allow consumers to find items from a long distance," said Samson Chen, Founder of tracMo. "We wanted this tracker to do more than just locate an item from a short distance away, and we wanted it to truly become a necessary tool for the consumer in their day to day life. We achieved this with tracMo's added integration features and Bluetooth 5 chip, providing multifunctional use and giving the user peace of mind."

tracMo's patent-pending technology extends the replaceable battery's life on the device to 18 months, while simultaneously preventing the app from draining the user's phone battery running in the background.

tracMo is available for pre-order starting at $14 with the Early Bird package and will begin shipping by the end of 2017. To learn more or pre-order, visit www.mytracmo.com/preorder.

About tracMo

tracMo is a team of visionaries from Taiwan with a passion for improving the IoT space. With its first product, one of the world's first Bluetooth 5 trackers, tracMo puts an end to searching for lost items by using advanced technology. For more information on tracMo and to place a pre-order, visit www.mytracmo.com/preorder.

Media Contact

Lauren Cozza

Uproar PR for tracMo

321-236-0102 x234

Email Contact



