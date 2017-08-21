PELLA GIANNITSA, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Homie Recipes, Inc. (OTC PINK: HOMR) ("Homie" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Stevva Ltd. Stevva Ltd. ("STVV") is a Greek company which owns prime farmlands in Pella Giannitsa, Greece. The acquisition allows the Company to focus on the acquired land, which is to grow and cultivate "stevia", a low-carbohydrate food and beverage sweetener, on the newly acquired lands. The new direction of the Company will be led by management with extensive experience and connections in the global stevia marketplace.

Stevia is a low-carbohydrate food and beverage sweetener and sugar substitute. Stevia has absolutely zero-calories and is as much as 300 times sweeter than sugar. Over 80% of stevia is grown and processed in China. For purchasers looking for non-Chinese sourced stevia, the Pella Giannitsa region of Greece has ideal climate and agricultural conditions for producing large quantities of the highest quality stevia.

Pursuant to the completed Share Exchange Agreement, the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding equity of STVV in exchange for an aggregate of 45,000,000 shares of Company common stock. As result of the completed transaction, STVV is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Also, pursuant to the completed Share Exchange Agreement, the Company's majority shareholder submitted 39,000,980 shares of its restricted common stock beneficially owned by him for cancellation and were returned to the Company's treasury. Following the completion of the transaction, there are 75,819,000 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding.

As a result of the Share Exchange Agreement, Mr. Theodoros Kerasidis, President and founder of Stevva, Ltd., was appointed a member of the Company's Board of Directors and as the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. Mr. Jose Mari C. Chin resigned from all positions with the Company.

Mr. Kerasidis is a seasoned agricultural executive and a pioneer in EU stevia growing having founded one of the first ever commercial stevia plantations in Europe. Prior to founding Stevva Ltd. and joining Homie Recipes, Mr. Kerasidis was President of Agricultural Cooperative Stevia (ACS). As President of ACS, he was responsible for the organization which was founded to promote stevia adoption by Greek and EU farmers.

Mr. Kerasidis commented, "We are very pleased to have Homie Recipes acquire 100% of Stevva Ltd. and its land holdings in Greece for growing our future high-quality stevia crops. We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in stevia production to establish the Company as a global leader in the rapidly expanding market for stevia."

Homie Recipes, Inc. files financial and other regulatory reports with the Securities & Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company's filings can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

These statements are based on our current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to be different than those described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those relating to our lack of operating history, transitioning from a development company to an operating company, market acceptance of our products and services; operational difficulties relating to international operations; our ability to form and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with customers and strategic partners; changes in economic, political or regulatory conditions or other trends affecting the food sector, and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel.

