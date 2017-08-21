SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - August 21, 2017) - As the drills turn in Quebec this summer, the results released by one explorer are gaining the attention of several experts.

Company included in article: Balmoral Resources Ltd.

Balmoral Resources Ltd.'s (TSX: BAR) (OTCQX: BALMF) drill program continues to extend the Bug South deposit on the Martiniere property. The company announced in July that the Bug South deposit was extended to a vertical depth of about 385 meters "with a broad intercept of 14.28 meters grading 3.51 g/t gold, including a very high grade interval of 0.46 metres grading 66.60 g/t gold."

Balmoral CEO Darin Wagner said, "The summer program is now in full swing. It is designed to continue the growth of the Bug Lake gold deposits, while also exposing our shareholders to the broadest range of discovery opportunities since 2014 when the Grasset discovery resulted in significant share price appreciation."

Continue reading this article: Canadian Explorer 'Definitely a Company Worth Watching'

About Streetwise Reports/The Gold Report

Investors rely on The Gold Report to share investment ideas for the precious, base and critical metals sector. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Balmoral Resources Ltd. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services.

The full disclosure is provided at the end of the published article: Canadian Explorer 'Definitely a Company Worth Watching'

For more information, please contact

Melissa Farley

Associate Publisher

Email contact

