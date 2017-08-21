sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,07 Euro		+0,011
+18,64 %
WKN: A2DL1D ISIN: US05581M2061 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
BTCS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BTCS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BTCS INC
BTCS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BTCS INC0,07+18,64 %