sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,74 Euro		-0,05
-1,79 %
WKN: A1J3HE ISIN: US25382P2083 Ticker-Symbol: 1DAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL ALLY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIGITAL ALLY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,537
2,599
15:48
2,535
2,60
15:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIGITAL ALLY INC
DIGITAL ALLY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGITAL ALLY INC2,74-1,79 %