

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Monday announced the appointment of George Oliver as chairman and CEO, effective September 1. He has been serving as president and COO and his new assignment is a six month acceleration of what the company proposed earlier.



Molinaroli, currently chairman and CEO, will leave the company and the board, effective Sept. 1.



Jürgen Tinggren, chair of the audit committee and a member of the executive committee, is named the lead independent director while Jeffrey Joerres has stepped down from the board of directors.



