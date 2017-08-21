TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- AlarmForce Industries Inc. (TSX: AF) announces the integration of Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant, to their suite of product offerings. The new home automation technology will enable you to control your AlarmForce-monitored smart home through intuitive voice commands. Whether it is your home security system, thermostat, garage door or smart lights, all are now more conveniently controlled through your voice.

"We are extremely pleased with this product offering," said Graham Badun, President and CEO of AlarmForce Industries Inc. "As we continue to evolve the next frontier in our company's journey, it is important for us to be adopting state of the art technologies to help improve your lifestyle. The integration with Google Home allows our customers access to one of the most coveted voice-activated home assistant technologies available today."

Google Home was first released in Canada in June 2017 and marks the first Internet of Things (IoT) voice-activated assistant to be released in the country.

Voice control is a popular option amongst smart homeowners. The convenience of directing your home comforts and security while at home is growing in popularity. In fact, 5.1 per cent of Canadian homes now have this technology and the number is expected to reach 27.7 per cent in 2021 (Statista).

Currently, AlarmForce is offering a Google Home device to everyone who installs the COMMAND bundle that includes a Z-Wave enabled device over the next 60 days. To learn more about the promotion visit: alarmforce.com

In addition to smart home commands, Google Home can help get results from Google Search, set your daily schedule, plan your commute, play music and more. Some examples of voice commands include:

-- Weather and traffic reports -- Daily meeting agendas -- News -- Timers and alarms -- Translations -- Nutritional information and unit conversions

AlarmForce provides security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance and related services to residential and commercial subscribers throughout Canada.

