LEORON Institute and LSBF Executive Education Sign Agreement for Professional Development Courses in the Middle East

London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) and LEORON Institute announced a new partnership in international professional development today.

The agreement will see LSBF Executive Education and premium corporate training provider LEORON working together to deliver professional courses in the Middle East. The agreement covers the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The MiniMBA and the Executive Certificate in HR and Business Strategy will be the first programmes to be covered by the collaboration. The two courses, currently part of LEORON's portfolio, will be entirely delivered by LSBF Executive Education's lecturers.

The five-day programmes are due to start later this year, capitalizing on the current market needs and the increasing number of GCC professionals seeking further knowledge. LSBF Executive Education will be the awarding body, with LEORON's consolidated network providing the potential to reach employees in the region.

With offices in cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, and Kuwait City, LEORON works with key academic and professional bodies, as well as training institutes, to deliver more than 200 courses globally, covering more than 15 industries.

"This agreement lays a fruitful terrain for exposing our portfolio to an ever-growing base of aspiring business professionals in the region. The Executive Certificate in HR and Business Strategy is a joint-certified course, whilst the MiniMBA, a five-day leadership & management masterclass, is a unique distillation of the skills that need to be acquired to be considered successful in modern business," said Val Jusufi, Managing Director at LEORON Institute.

She added: "We've kick-started our agreement with the launch of the Executive Certificate in HR and Business Strategy course, certified by LEORON, KHDA, and LSBF. Furthermore, the ECHRBS now requires for attendees to pass LSBF's exam, which adds another level of safeguarding knowledge."

LSBF Executive Education offers a comprehensive portfolio of programmes, varying in length from five days to 12 weeks - all of which are accredited by the British Accreditation Council (BAC).

Dessy Ohanians, Managing Director of LSBF Executive Education, believes the recent collaboration has the capacity to expand the school's teaching methods, increasing its ability to adjust to different environments and devise more result-focused solutions for learners.

"Working closely with LEORON, we believe our combined strengths as established professional development training providers and market specialists will help to endow participants with the skills necessary to learn about, understand, and address the latest business trends," she said.

"At LSBF, we are committed to delivering executive education of the highest quality to professionals, executives, and managers across the world. This collaboration enables us to expand our global executive education footprint."

About LEORON Professional Development Institute

Built upon strong experience in the manufacturing sector, which its founders developed in Sweden during the '90s global expansion, LEORON evolved into a dominant training institute that offers a comprehensive set of training and development solutions.

Today, LEORON is globally recognized as one of the leading educational providers of American and International certification programs.

LEORON's training programmes offer a comprehensive suite of knowledge that is accredited by relevant industry institutions. It is locally accredited by KHDA and TVTC, and its list of global partners includes APICS, APMG International, AFP, IIA, ASQ, PMI, HRCI, IFMA, IABFM, CAIA, CISI, GARP, IACCM, ILM, and many more.

To learn more about the LEORON PDI or how you can become involved in LEORON certification programmes in your city, please contact Gent Mehmeti at gent.mehmeti@leoron.com or visit LEORON's website at www.leoron.com

About London School of Business and Finance (LSBF)

London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) is a global provider of professional and executive education. With campuses in the UK and internationally, LSBF offers industry-relevant programmes that are tailored to the career goals of today's students and professionals.

Under the royal patronage of Prince Michael of Kent, LSBF has a powerful e-learning platform and over 130 programmes, covering industries from fashion to finance. LSBF is also a Queen's Awards for Enterprise winner - one of the highest business accolades in the United Kingdom.

LSBF Executive Education is a distinct division within London School of Business and Finance with its own academic and quality management, developed for professionals, executives and managers. Its programmes are designed to reflect today's global business climate and are ideal for working professionals looking to specialise in one specific area, or those who are aiming to gain a wider perspective of business operations and management.

The portfolio includes a range of short programmes and postgraduate certificate courses, tailored to the needs of working professionals.