The Board of Directors of Compagnie Plastic Omnium (Paris:POM), in a meeting held on July 20th 2017, decided to proceed to the cancellation of 1,500,000 treasury shares, representing 0.98% of the share capital of the company.

This cancellation of treasury stock takes effect as of August 16th 2017.

As a result of this operation, the share capital of Compagnie Plastic Omnium is reduced to €9,058,603.2 divided into 150,976,720 ordinary shares with a par value of 0.06 each.

The holding company Burelle SA increases its control from 57.01% to 57.57%

Plastic Omnium is the world leader in automotive exterior components and modules, automotive fuel systems, and waste container solutions for local authorities and companies. The Group and its joint ventures employ nearly 32,000 people working in 124 plants, 23 R&D centers and 31 countries worldwide working for 74 brands of automobile. Plastic Omnium is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A. It is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices (ISIN code: FR0000124570).

