A smart-grid project combining PV generation and battery storage has been unveiled in Haiti. The project is the result of collaboration between the Biohaus Foundation and relief organization NPH Germany. The project will substantially reduce the nation's reliance on diesel generators.

Approximately 30% of Haiti's 11 million inhabitants have access to electricity. Together with the Biohaus Foundation, NPH Germany has provided a stable power supply, in the form of a hybrid smart-grid, to power all of its facilities in the Haitian capital city Port-au-Prince.

The lithium-ion batteries come from Berlin technology company Qinous, while the solar modules are imported from both Venezuela and Mexico. Inverters are provided by Bonfiglioli ...

