In the battle to fight the constant onslaught of Piracy within the Social Media space, Face Book, NSDAQ (FB) recently acquired a Copyright/Infringement start-up last month, with a platform built for monitoring Copyright Infringements. This corporate acquisition by the largest Social Media firm to date, exemplifies the enormity of the Copyright Infringement market in today's world. Instagram users down load a trillion images a year, and that number is only growing, much of which is done for no regard of true Copyright ownership. Image Protect Inc., www.imageprotect.com, has built an end to end business solution passed through blogs, corporate and editorial websites, and social media platforms etc. Their proprietary software has witnessed its growth from beta tested start up just three years ago to a full-service Copyright Infringement firm monitoring over 10 million images across a global environment. With new visual artists joining the platform each day, Image Protest's growing "Community" continues to be a united voice in today's fight against online piracy.

Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence Adams stated, "Order is being brought to the fast-moving world of the internet age, who owns what, and who has the rights to post and use Images, content and videos, is just now coming to light by a small handful of steadfast startups fighting for the rights of Artists to be compensated while building revenue models. "Trillions of bytes of data are swirling every minute of every day, and we are in here bringing order to ownership", he further stated.

About the Company

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania ensure that our clients receive appropriate compensation, recovering settlement fees when their work has been used without a valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Image Technology Laboratories' 10-K and 10-Q for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

