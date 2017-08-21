EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Filed a Class Action Complaint on Behalf of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Shareholders and the Lead Plaintiff Deadline is September 5, 2017 - OCUL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. ("Ocular Therapeutix") (NASDAQ: OCUL) between March 10, 2016 and July 11, 2017 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky filed Kim v. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sba/ocular-therapeutix-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ocular failed to adequately address issues identified in the First Form 483; (ii) Ocular's re-submitted NDA would not be approved by the July 19, 2017 PDUFA date because the Company could not timely and adequately address the FDA-identified manufacturing and control issues; (iii) Ocular's continued manufacturing issues imperil the approval of DEXTENZA; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Ocular Therapeutix, you have until September 5, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

