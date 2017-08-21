TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Mag Copper Limited has announced a name change to Integra Resources Corp. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a one (1) post consolidation share for each two point five (2.5) pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fraction of a share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number and cancelled.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 18,401,411.

The shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on August 22, 2017.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on August 21, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: August 22, 2017 Record Date: August 24, 2017 NEW SYMBOL: ITR NEW CUSIP: 45826T103 NEW ISIN: CA 45826T1030

