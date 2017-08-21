CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Pacific Iron Ore Corporation (TSX VENTURE: POC) announces that it has filed its Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2017. These documents are now available on SEDAR.

2017 Second Quarter Results

During the first six months of 2017 the Corporation incurred a net loss of $137,532 or ($0.02) per common share as compared to a net loss of $185,705 or ($0.03) per common share in the first six months of 2016.

Its major expenses incurred in the three month period included:

-- Operating expenses totaled $38,200 in 2017 as compared to $47,066 in 2016, a decrease of $8,866. -- Mineral property acquisition costs and exploration costs expensed during the period totaled $18,833 as compared to $51,586 in 2016. -- General and administrative expenses totaled $77,274 in 2017 as compared to $84,860 in 2016, a decrease of $7,586. -- Net financial income (expenses) during the period totaled $613 as compared to $10,231 in the prior period. Financial income consists of interest earned on invested cash deposits and unrealized gains or losses on marketable securities. Cash deposits are comprised solely of bank investment certificates with a maturity date of less than three months and are on deposit with a Canadian Chartered Bank. Financial expenses are comprised interest and bank charges, fair value adjustments on assets held for sale and accruals for Part XII taxes. -- Liquidity - At June 30, 2017 Cash and short term deposits totaled $1,176,887 and working capital was $1,115,813 for the current period.

For further information please refer to the Corporations profile on SEDAR which can be accessed at www.sedar.com, visit our website at www.pacificironorecorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

The TSX.V Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

