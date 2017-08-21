Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Plastic Pails Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the packaging and labelling industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of plastic pails and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Demand for plastics, as substitutes for metal and glass, has been growing in the last decade due to their durability and corrosion-free nature," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "They are also lightweight and cheaper than metal, making them the preferred choice for paint and chemical manufacturers," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The global plastic pails market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period, driven by the growth in construction and housing segment that consumes paint, adhesives, and other industrial products which are packaged in plastic pails.

Buyers need to ensure that the suppliers are meeting the criteria for design qualification testing when hazardous materials are involved to ensure the safe transport and handling of the products.

Currently, buyers are looking to engage with suppliers who adhere to the regulatory standards to maintain their reputation and brand image.

Plastic Pails Pricing Trends

SpendEdge analysts identify suppliers of the plastic pails market providing buyers the option to choose between the quantity-based and credit pricing models as the most popular. The quantity-based pricing model is more widely preferred across all geographies. This model helps buyers to minimize per unit costs with large purchase orders, which drives its popularity among large buyers.

