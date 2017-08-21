MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a global financial technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in an omni-channel environment spanning across point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices, today announces that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") has granted the Company's request for the continued listing of its common stock on Nasdaq, subject to the Company providing the Panel evidence of compliance with all requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market not later than October 20, 2017.

On August 18, 2017, the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") advising that the Staff had determined that, because the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2017 (the "June 30 Form 10Q") reported stockholders' equity of $1,975,435 is less than the $2.5 million requirement for continued listing, the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b) (the "Rule"), which serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market.

In anticipation of this deficiency, the Company addressed its plan for demonstrating compliance with the stockholders' equity requirement at its hearing before the Panel, which was the basis for the decision of the Panel to grant the Company an exception through October 20, 2017 to comply with the stockholders' equity and $1.00 bid price requirements. Notwithstanding, the Staff was required to provide the Company with formal notice of the stockholders' equity issue following the filing of the June 30 Form 10Q. While the Staff's letter affords the Company the opportunity to make a further submission to the Panel addressing this issue, the Company does not intend to so given that the Panel has already granted the Company the requested exception. Notwithstanding the foregoing, there can be no assurance that the Company will cure its stockholders' equity or bid price deficiencies.

"We are working diligently to comply with Nasdaq's listing requirements while improving shareholder value," commented Oleg Firer, CEO of Net Element.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the US and selected emerging markets. In the US it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan where initiatives have been recently launched. Net Element was named in 2016 by South Florida Business Journal as one of the fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

