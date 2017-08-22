Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Travel Management Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the travel and entertainment industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of travel management services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The travel management sector is poised for rapid growth due to positive trends in global macroeconomic factors and growing business activities across emerging markets such as India," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "China is expected to be one of the top destinations for travelers by 2018, which will contribute significantly to the market demand," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The global travel management services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period due to large organizations outsourcing their corporate travel management to TMCs.

Buyers must achieve the right blend of global and regional suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of services in regions where global players do not have supply capabilities.

Travel management service providers need to ensure the privacy of their customers, and buyers need to include data security in their agreements to protect their clients.

Travel Management Services Pricing Trends

Travel management service suppliers provide the transaction-based, dynamic, and cost-plus pricing models to its buyers. The transaction-based model is the most preferred one due to the high spend visibility and the better quality of service that it provides. However, the dynamic model has the most potential in the coming years due to its transparency and option to pay only for the availed services.

