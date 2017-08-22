Isodiol International Inc. Announces $25,000,000 Convertible Debenture Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTC PINK: ISOLF) (Frankfurt: LB6A) (the "Company" or "Isodiol"), a global cannabis innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and consumer products, announces that it has signed a convertible debenture financing for $25,000,000 CDN with Alumnia Partners.

Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol, stated, "Our focus remains to grow revenues by developing the Isodiol brand domestically and in international markets. This funding support allows us to further enhance our global expansion and move forward on strategic acquisitions. Innovation and development of IP is what separates us from our competitors and we will continue to make this a priority."

"We're pleased to help support Isodiol's plans to realize one of the industry's longstanding aspirations of truly normalizing and bringing regulated cannabis into the mainstream," added Adi Nahmani, Managing Member of Alumina Partners. "As demonstrated by their growth, Isodiol's talented team is working diligently on many fronts to make tomorrow's idealistic dream a commercial reality today."

Pursuant to the terms of the offering, the debenture has no minimum draw down requirement and is a 24 month term at an annual interest rate of 8% with no upfront fees or associated costs. Alumina Partners will commit up to $25,000,0000 CDN with conversion terms consisting of one common share (the "Shares") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), at discounts ranging from 15% to 25% of the market price of the shares. The exercise price of the Warrants will be at a 50% premium over the market price of the Shares.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International, Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade cannabis compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of cannabis consumer products.

Isodiol's nutraceutical division is the pioneer of many firsts for Hemp-derived products, including 99% pure crystalline isolate, micro-encapsulation, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol's growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, seeking joint ventures and acquisitions to expand its portfolio of brands and subsidiaries and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

