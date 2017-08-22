SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services to the global financial services industry, today announced that Novo Holdings A/S, a holding and investment company, owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, has selected SimCorp Dimension as its new investment management platform across its investment business.



Novo Holdings A/S will use SimCorp Dimension front-to-back to consolidate its system landscape and automate processes across its investment areas, with the aim of achieving a more streamlined and efficient operational setup. SimCorp Dimension's embedded IBOR (Investment Book of Record) will become Novo Holdings A/S' central database for investment data in order to further improve its risk management, performance measurement and reporting.



Novo Holdings A/S found SimCorp's strategic focus on alternative investments to be a perfect match, which enables the firm to handle all its investments in one place to increase efficiency, and is scalable to its future needs.



The agreement includes daily support to assist Novo Holdings A/S with the ongoing operation of SimCorp Dimension. As Novo Holdings A/S invests globally, SimCorp's strong global presence has played a role in the selection of SimCorp Dimension.



Hans Otto Engkilde, Managing Director of SimCorp Northern Europe, comments: "I am happy to see that despite our already high penetration in the Nordic market, we continue to attract new clients in the region. The agreement with Novo Holdings A/S is a testament to the fact that the continued investment into our products and services makes us attractive to many types of investment companies. It is a pleasure to welcome Novo Holdings A/S to the SimCorp community."



About Novo Holdings A/S



Novo Holdings is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The company is the holding company in the Novo Group, comprising Novo Nordisk A/S, Novozymes A/S and NNIT A/S, and is responsible for managing the Foundation's assets. In addition to being the major shareholder in the Novo Group companies, Novo Holdings provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies, takes significant ownership positions in well-established companies within life science and manages a broad portfolio of financial assets. Read more at www.novoholdings.dk



About SimCorp



SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers and sovereign wealth funds. Whether deployed on premise or as an ASP solution, its core system, SimCorp Dimension, supports the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests more than 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.