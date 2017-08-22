CALGARY, Alberta, 2017-08-22 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackbird Energy Inc. (TSX-V:BBI) ("Blackbird") is pleased to announce the appointment of Allan Dixon as Business Development Manager. In this role Mr. Dixon will be responsible for investor relations, communication initiatives and strategic business awareness programs in North America and Europe.



Mr. Dixon has an expansive background in Calgary's oil and gas industry including experience in investor relations at Birchcliff Energy Ltd., equity research at National Bank Financial and investment banking at Tristone Capital. Mr. Dixon holds a B.Comm. degree with a specialization in finance from Dalhousie University.



"I am very pleased to welcome Allan to the Blackbird team and look forward to working with him. His diverse background and experience working with some of the top thought leaders in the industry gives me great confidence he will be a valuable addition to our team and an asset for all of our stakeholders," says Garth Braun, President and CEO.



About Blackbird



Blackbird Energy Inc. is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the condensate and liquids-rich Montney fairway at Pipestone, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.



For more information please view our Corporate Presentation at www.blackbirdenergyinc.com or contact:



Blackbird Energy Inc.



Garth Braun Chairman, CEO and President (403) 500-5550 gbraun@blackbirdenergyinc.com



Advisories



