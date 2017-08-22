Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Cherkizovo Group / Miscellaneous - High Priority Cherkizovo Group: Announces Results of Meeting of Board of Directors 22-Aug-2017 / 08:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Cherkizovo Group Announces Results of Meeting of Board of Directors Moscow, Russia - 22 August 2017 - Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, today announces the results the meeting of the Board of Directors meeting held on 21 August, 2017. The Board of Directors decided to call an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) of Cherkizovo Group, to be held on 26 September 2017. The Board approved its recommendations to shareholders for the distribution of the Group's profits following the results of previous years, first half of 2017 as well as for the payment of dividends. An interested party transaction for debt transfer from one entity within the Group to another entity within the Group was also approved. At the meeting, the Board approved the agenda for the EGM, set the record date of the EGM, approved the procedure for notifying shareholders of the EGM, the text and form of the notice to shareholders, and the list of materials to be made available to shareholders prior to EGM. The Board approved the draft resolution on the agenda issues of the EGM, as well as the form and text of the EGM voting ballot and the draft EGM resolution to be circulated to the nominee shareholders of the Group. For more information please visit http://www.cherkizovo.com [1] or contact Cherkizovo Group Dmitry Mironov Head of Investor Relations +7 (495) 660 24 40 ext. 15962 d.mironov@cherkizovo.com About Cherkizovo Group Cherkizovo Group is the largest meat and feed producer in Russia. The Group is a top-3 producer in each of the Russian poultry, pork and processed meat markets and is the largest feed manufacturer in the country. Cherkizovo Group encompasses eight full cycle poultry production facilities, 15 modern pork production facilities, six meat processing plants, eight feed mills and more than 287,000 hectares of agricultural land. The Group also includes Tambov Turkey facility, a joint Russian-Spanish venture. In 2016, Cherkizovo Group produced 903,000 tonnes of meat and meat products. Thanks to its vertically integrated structure, which includes grain growing and storage, feed production, livestock breeding, fattening and slaughtering, and meat processing, alongside a distribution system, the Group has delivered long-term sales growth and profitability. The Group's consolidated revenue was RUB 82.4 billion in 2016. Cherkizovo Group shares and GDRs are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Cherkizovo Group Lesnaya str. 5B, White Square Office Center, 12th 125047 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 495 660-24-40 Fax: +7 495 788-32-32 E-mail: info@cherkizovo.com Internet: www.cherkizovo.com ISIN: US1641452032 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London, Moscow Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CHE Sequence No.: 4547 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 603071 22-Aug-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4b23a144f425936dbdec548cd907e59a&application_id=603071&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

