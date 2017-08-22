Why drive around looking for tyres at a reasonable price? With just a few clicks of a computer mouse, car drivers can purchase those they need from the comfort of their own house. Online tyre shopping is a really great alternative for everyone who is looking for a convenient and time-saving way of getting new "footwear" for their car. ReifenDirekt.de put together the top four benefits of buying tyres on the Internet:

Competitive prices

Internet shops like ReifenDirekt.de are a real heaven for price-conscious buyers. The prices for the tyres are usually lower and they offer a product range wide enough to meet their customers' different budgetary requirements from quality tyres at low prices to premium brands.

Variety of choice

The freedom of choice is one of the great benefits of online tyre shopping. In online stores like ReifenDirekt.de drivers can easily find what they need for their car. Relevant search parameters, such as tyre size, vehicle registration or tyre/car manufacturer, support motorists in their search. The Internet shop boasts an impressive product range, which includes over 100 brands and 25,000 types of tyres in all sizes. This means that in one recognized shopping place buyers can find the right "footwear" for their car, no matter the size and requirements.

Convenience

Bad weather, traffic, parking problems, unavailability of tyres in seasonal peaks, inability to use more than one payment method customers do not have to care about any of these anymore while buying tyres online. They just have to sit comfortably, choose the tyres they want from the website and have them delivered to their doorstep or any other place of their choice within a few days. Online stores care for high availability and deliverability of tyres all year round as well as a variety of safe payment options. Additionally, customers of ReifenDirekt.de who need a specialist to mount their brand new tyres can choose from more than 9,500 partner fitting stations in Germany or take advantage of a comfortable fully fitted option.

Easy access to additional info

Nobody wants to buy "a pig in a poke". Before choosing right tyres buyers would probably like to know what all the tyre markings mean and what other customers have to say about the product. Online shops offer exactly what car drivers need the very possibility to make an informed choice and purchase. Tyre descriptions at stores such as ReifenDirekt.de include clear explanations concerning the properties and performance of chosen tyres as well as information about the EU tyre label and its criteria such as wet grip, rolling resistance or noise emissions. And if customers need some more support deciding which tyres are best for their car, online platforms such as Reifentest.com give an easy and free of charge access to customer ratings and opinions.

Buying tyres online:

www.reifendirekt.de, www.reifendirekt.at, www.reifendirekt.ch, www.mytyres.co.uk, www.123pneus.ch, www.autobandenmarkt.nl, www.123pneus.fr, www.gommadiretto.it, www.neumaticos-online.es and in many other Delticom online shops

Tyre tests: www.reifentest.com

All about tyres from A to Z: www.reifen.de

Information about the company: www.delti.com

