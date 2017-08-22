HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Human Resource Executive® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR, today announced Elaine Orler as co-chair of Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech 2017. The conference will be held Nov. 28 - 30, 2017 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Considered the recruiting technology industry's leading expert, Elaine Orler has been designing and implementing global HR solutions as a practitioner and a consultant for more than 20 years. Founder and CEO of Talent Function, a talent acquisition consulting firm that guides successful outcomes for mid to large enterprises, Orler is also co-founder of Talent Board, the non-profit organization focused on promoting a quality candidate experience.

Orler commented, "Throughout my two decades in talent acquisition, I've helped organizations address the complexities of recruiting workflows, technology buying decisions, candidate relationship management and aligning TA with business objectives. Today's increasing array of talent acquisition technologies and abundant data make it even more important for talent leaders and recruiters to attend Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech. It's the annual conference where they can learn first-hand from experts and peers about contemporary recruiting models, how to drive ROI and what 2018 holds for our industry."

President of LRP Conferences and LRP Publications, producers of the HR Technology Conference and publishers of Human Resource Executive® magazine, Ken Kahn, commented, "Elaine's contributions to recruiting and talent acquisition technology are noteworthy and our attendees will benefit from her deep domain expertise. We look forward to her contributions as co-chair of Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech 2017."

The Conference's robust agenda can be accessed at www.RecruitandTalentTech.com. Sessions on topics such as building an employer brand, sourcing, social media recruiting and the importance of onboarding are designed to impart practical tips that attendees can put into action in their own organizations. Additional information, including registration and sponsorship details, is available at www.RecruitandTalentTech.com or by calling toll-free 1-800-727-1227.

About Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech

For decades, the Recruiting Trends Conference had attracted hundreds of recruiting professionals annually who were looking to re-energize their recruiting and sourcing practices. In 2016, LRP Conferences LLC acquired the event and co-located it with the brand-new Talent Acquisition Tech Conference. This year, the two formerly co-located events become one under a new name: Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech -- providing attendees with both the art and science of talent acquisition via pre-conference workshops, keynotes and panel discussions, and breakout sessions.

