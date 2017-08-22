SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, announced today that it has been selected by Infinity Diagnostic Labs, a full-service clinical and anatomical pathology laboratory as its healthcare IT and revenue cycle management vendor.

"Infinity Diagnostic Labs sought a technology and revenue cycle partner that could add value and support their continued growth throughout the region," said Karl Johnson, SVP Business Development for MTBC. He continued, "Not only will this relationship generate significant new revenue to MTBC, but it will also provide a strong base from which to expand MTBC's niche laboratory billing services. Specialty diagnostic labs present a significant market opportunity."

MTBC first launched the laboratory division of its larger billing operations in 2014. Infinity Diagnostic Labs will serve as a cornerstone of its strategic laboratory and diagnostic billing expansion plans. MTBC will be creating a sophisticated interface between the lab's management software and MTBC's platform, making available to Infinity MTBC's patient portal, automated payment reminder calls, business intelligence tools and other services.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based and mobile health solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Its integrated SaaS platform helps its customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, increased sales and marketing expenses, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry's) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to: the Company's ability to manage growth; integrate acquisitions; effectively migrate and keep newly acquired customers and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events.

