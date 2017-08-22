The "Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The corrugated box market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Corrugated Box Market In Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in demand for premium packaging. Premium packaging is the indication of high-quality products inside a box. Therefore, consumers have increased the demand for products with premium corrugated boxes. Vendors use innovative and expensive raw materials, technologies, and colors to develop premium corrugated boxes.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand from e-commerce industry. E-commerce acts as a major factor boosting the demand for corrugated boxes in Europe. The changing consumer lifestyle and demand for convenience has fuelled the growth of the e-commerce industry, which, in turn, triggers the growth of the corrugated box market in Europe. Online retailers make use of different types of corrugated boxes according to the products to be transported. These corrugated boxes ensure product safety during transportation. Also, corrugated boxes come in all designs, shapes, sizes, and colors.

Key vendors

DS Smith

Georgia-Pacific

International Paper

Mondi

Smurfit Kappa

WestRock



Other prominent vendors

Cascades Incorporated

Clarasion Enterprises

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01:Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-users

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Key vendor landscape

Part 12: Appendix

