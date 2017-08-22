sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 22.08.2017

WKN: 918589 ISIN: FI0009002471 Ticker-Symbol: TY2 
Conveyance of Citycon Oyj's Own Shares for Payment of Rewards Earned Under Incentive Programme

HELSINKI, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon Oyj has on 22 August 2017 conveyed 12,854 own shares held by the company in a directed share issue without consideration to three persons belonging to the key personnel of the company for payment of rewards earned under the Restricted Share Plan 2015 in accordance with the terms and conditions of said plan.

On 12 July 2017, Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided on the repurchase and conveyance of an aggregate maximum number of 2,500,000 of its own shares in several separate transactions during 2017-2020 to implement payments of rewards earned under the company's Performance Share Plan 2015 and Restricted Share Plan 2015.

The conveyance of shares is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 March2017. The shares were conveyed and registered in the recipient's book-entry accounts on 22 August 2017, after which they entitle their holders to dividend and other shareholder rights.

Further details concerning the company's Restricted Share Plan 2015 are available in the company's remuneration statements.

The company does not hold any of its own shares after the conveyance.

For further information, please contact:
Henrica Ginström
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Tel. +358-50-554-4296
henrica.ginstrom@citycon.com

Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic regions, managing assets that total approximately EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of EUR 2 billion. For more information about Citycon, please visit www.citycon.com

