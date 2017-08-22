Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2017) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") announces the following assay results from 32 surface grab and composite samples collected from various locations on the Company's 100% optioned Norwalk gold property, which adjoins the Red Pine Exploration Surluga deposit property near Wawa, Ontario.

Sample

Number Location Type Description of Rock g/Mt

Au 42803 Norwalk Shaft Muck Piles ("MP") Grab Quartz Vein with 5 to 10% Sulphides, mostly Arsenopyrite 51.34 42803 Norwalk Shaft MP Grab (Check) Quartz Vein with 5 to 10% Sulphides, mostly Arsenopyrite 64.04 42804 Norwalk Shaft MP Grab Quartz Diorite with Quartz Veinlets and 10% Sulphides 3.15 42805 Norwalk Shaft MP Grab Quartz Vein with Chloritic Seams and 3 to 4% Sulphides 1.10 42806 Norwalk Shaft MP Grab Quartz-Feldspar Schist with Narrow Quartz Veins, 5 to 8% Sulphides (Arsenopyrite Needles) 2.94 42807 Norwalk Shaft MP Grab Sericite-Chlorite Schist, 5 to 8% Arsenopyrite 5.97 42807 Norwalk Shaft MP Grab (Check) Sericite-Chlorite Schist, 5 to 8% Arsenopyrite 6.26 42808 Norwalk Shaft MP Grab Quartz Vein, 3 to 4% Sulphides (Arsenopyrite) 6.50 42808 Norwalk Shaft MP Grab (Check) Quartz Vein, 3 to 4% Sulphides (Arsenopyrite) 7.09 42809 Norwalk Shaft MP Grab Quartz Diorite, 3 to 4% Arsenopyrite 0.38

Four further grab samples of local wall rock from the Norwalk Shaft Muck Piles returned 10 ppb to up to 350 ppb Au.

Sample

Number Location Type Description of Rock g/Mt

Au 42814 Historical Trench 100 Metres East of Norwalk Shaft Grab Quartz Vein Material, 2 to 3% Sulphides 0.55 42815 Historical Trench 100 Metres East of Norwalk Shaft Composite sample over 4m2 Quartz Vein, Gossan, and Altered Diorite, 2 to 3% Pyrite 6.39 42815 Historical Trench 100 Metres East of Norwalk Shaft Composite sample over 4m2 (Check) Quartz Vein, Gossan, and Altered Diorite, 2 to 3% Pyrite 7.36 42825 Historical Trench 100 Metres East of Norwalk Shaft Grab Quartz Vein, 30 to 40% Pyrite, Minor Arsenopyrite 3.96 42826 Historical Trench 100 Metres East of Norwalk Shaft Grab Quartz Vein with Semi Massive Sulphides, Mainly Arsenopyrite 2.82 42828 Historical Trench 100 Metres East of Norwalk Shaft Grab Sugary Quartz, 20% Semi Massive Sulphides 3.80 42829 Historical Trench 100 Metres East of Norwalk Shaft Grab Sugary Quartz with Semi Massive Sulphides 2.65

Three further grab samples from the Norwalk Adit entrance returned 110 ppb to up to 200 ppb Au.

Seven grab samples were taken from the Gananoque Adit entrance and returned 20 ppb and up to 1.45 g/Mt Au.

Five grab samples were taken from an historic trench on the south west corner of the Norwalk Property and all were gold-bearing and returned assays from 10 ppb up to 120 ppb Au.

Gold mineralization at Norwalk is hosted by altered diorite, gossan and quartz. Gold-bearing composite sample 42815 demonstrates that gold mineralization may occur over significant widths.

Rock samples were submitted to Swastika Laboratories Ltd. for Gold fire assay. Swastika Laboratories Ltd. is accredited by Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation Inc. (CALA) and meets the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2005 for Gold by Fire Assay.

Paul Antoniazzi, President of RT Minerals Corp., states, "The Company is very encouraged with the widespread grade gold assays obtained from the recent limited surface sampling program. In my experience, it is significant to have so many gold bearing samples from initial sampling of several different areas of the ~1,000 acre property. Geophysical targets associated with this mineralization will be prioritized and drilled immediately."

The Company is currently completing a 31 kilometre surface geophysical surveys covering parts of the Norwalk gold property. Upon completion of magnetic and IP (induced polarization) surveys, a drill program will be initiated to test targets. The drill program is expected to commence in the next 2 to 3 weeks. Details of the drill program will be announced when drill mobilization occurs.

BALLARD LAKE DIAMOND AND GOLD PROPERTY, ONTARIO

RT Mineral Corp. owns a 100% interest in the 366 square kilometre (~141 square mile) Ballard Lake Diamond and Gold property located near Wawa, Ontario.

The Company is in the process of developing drill targets for testing this summer. As part of this work, the Company has been considering equity or joint venture financing for the first phase of work on the Ballard Lake property.

Mr. Kevin Kivi, P.Geo. is Qualified Person for RT Minerals Corp. Mr. Kivi met with field personnel in Wawa, reviewed field notes and assay certificates, and approves the technical content of this news release.

ABOUT RT MINERALS CORP.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of primarily gold and diamond properties in Canada. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "RTMFF" with DTC eligibility for trading in the United States.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

