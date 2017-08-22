

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) said that it appointed Jeffrey Jones II as president and chief executive officer, effective October 9, 2017. He will succeed Tom Gerke, who will continue to serve as interim president and CEO until then. Gerke will remain general counsel and chief administrative officer.



Jones has 27 years of executive management, creative leadership and operational excellence, having held key roles at top companies in the retail, consumer products, agency and technology industries. Prior to his most recent position as president of Ride Sharing at Uber, Jones was executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Target Corporation from 2012 to 2016.



Prior to Target, Jones held executive and leadership roles for The Gap, The Coca-Cola Company and Leo Burnett where he served General Motors, MillerCoors and Procter & Gamble, and founded Burnett's subsidiary company, LB Works, which focused on technology solutions.



