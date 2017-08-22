TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - August 22, 2017) - ioFABRIC Inc. today introduced ioFABRIC Vicinity version 3.0 of its multi-site, multi-cloud data fabric that ensures complete data protection and availability with industry-unique cost optimization features. Customers running Vicinity make the leap from traditional multi-silo storage to a continuously available, protected, and evergreen data fabric. Vicinity incorporates existing and new storage assets, using artificial intelligence to ensure applications reach their required protection, availability, capacity, performance, and cost requirements.

ioFABRIC Vicinity supports applications running on legacy servers, commodity hardware, VMs, containers, and clouds. By pooling storage together, Vicinity creates an automated data fabric that delivers protection, capacity, and performance requirements across all storage, sites, and clouds. ioFABRIC's vendor-neutral data fabric allows any hardware or cloud to be easily added or removed from service.

"With an ever-increasing amount of imaging data to store and manage, it's imperative that we have a solution in place that provides us with the protection we need for long-term backup storage," said Peter Washburn, System Administrator at Technicare Imaging Ltd. "With ioFABRIC Vicinity, we determine what our storage requirements are based on business value and ioFABRIC automatically meets those objectives simply and easily, ensuring business continuity that is cost-optimized. We get all the data protection and availability that we need without any of the headaches typically faced in planning and managing storage."

ioFABRIC's evergreen technology eliminates migrations, storage silos, and forklift upgrades. With no vendor lock-in and seamless live instances between sites and clouds, organizations gain the business value of storage-as-a-service from their traditional infrastructure. Vicinity easily extends any infrastructure to one or more public clouds.

Newly added to Vicinity's set of industry-unique service level objectives is cost-optimization across the entire data fabric. ioFABRIC uses a branch of AI called Swarm Intelligence that automatically uses the lowest-cost storage while ensuring that each application's requirements are met and maintained. Policy management features allow data to be placed and moved based on usage, data activity, and cost.

"In Asia Pacific, the one message that resonates with all our customers and prospects is cost optimization -- simply set the performance (IOPS or latency) objectives for an application and by ticking a box, the lowest cost storage will be used to deliver the requested performance objectives. Data will move off expensive SAN or NAS spinning disks to less expensive commodity SSD/flash -- which delivers exponentially higher performance at substantially lower cost. The business advantage increases as stale data is automatically moved out of SSD to less expensive high capacity, low cost spinning disk or cloud, thus freeing up that SSD/flash for other applications. That is true value," commented Greg Wyman, VP Asia Pacific ioFABRIC Pty Ltd.

The ioFABRIC Data Fabric identifies and self-heals around disk and network failures, using resilient live instances of data placed across nodes, sites, or clouds. With the high levels of protection that Vicinity provides, business continuity is ensured from disaster or failure. Vicinity also provides an exceptional level of data durability and availability against ransomware attacks with its incremental, immutable snapshot and snapcopy technologies.

"Managing storage has long been a balancing act of trying to maximize protection and availability in the face of increasing costs and complexity," said ioFABRIC CEO and Co-Founder Steven Lamb. "Why put up with the headaches that come with worrying about how you're going to maximize performance and add capacity while staying within your existing budget? With ioFABRIC Data Fabric, we've simplified the process of data management by allowing organizations to focus on their business objectives and leave the details of the underlying infrastructure to us."

ioFABRIC Inc. is a data management company whose software solves data challenges while reducing complexity, and optimizing costs. ioFABRIC's flagship product, ioFABRIC Vicinity, is a multi-site, multi-cloud data fabric ensuring storage is always available, always protected, always evergreen. Vicinity 3.0 creates a data fabric supporting applications running on legacy servers, VMs, containers, and clouds. Vicinity is sold through ioFABRIC's reseller and distribution channel, through its powerful LEaD program. Partners sell Vicinity as licensed software or by white-labeling it with additional hardware and/or software. Founded in 2013 by an executive team that has worked together for more than 20 years is funded by private investors. For more information visit www.ioFABRIC.com.

