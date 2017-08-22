VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce the results to date of the drilling carried out from March to June 2017 on the Wilson property, located 15 km east of Lebel-sur-Quevillon. The program's objective was to explore the lateral and depth extensions of known gold concentrations hosted in the Toussaint and Midrim structures.

Nineteen (19) diamond drill holes were completed for a total of 8,050 m. All holes intersected the structures as well as mineralization and alteration. The results highlight the potential of two areas of interest from the T1 and T3 zones.

Results such as 6.8 g/t Au over 4.0 m including 16.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 8.4 g/t Au over 1.0 m (T1: WL17-15) as well as 8.3 g/t Au over 1.0 m (T3: WL17-11), add to those released in June as well as historical intersections from Zones T1 (10.5 g/t Au / 4.8 m and 33.2 g/t Au / 3.0 m) and T3 (11.7 g/t Au / 5.2 m and 6.3 g/t Au / 7.0 m). These two zones occur within clusters of multiple zones that extend in a north-south trend as well as hosting the highest gold concentrations known on the property (FIGURE).

" A new drill program will be conducted in the next months in order to develop the potential of the two zones at depth", commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All lengths, mentioned in this press release, were measured along the drill core. The NQ core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 8 mesh sieves and then pulverized up to 90% passing a 200-mesh sieve. Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of sterile samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boule, Quebec. The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption. For samples containing visible gold, 1000 g of rock are directly analyzed by the "Metallic Sieve" method.

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaetan Lavalliere, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavalliere is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

The Figure is available at the following address: https://secure.arkys.com/administration/Customizations/RessourcesCartier/Media.ashx?MediaId=2946f8e6-eb15-41dc-a2f2-b3ce63f65934

