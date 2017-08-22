Patterson Dental, a business unit of Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO), today announced it has reached an agreement with developer-manufacturer 3Shape to distribute the company's line of award-winning 3Shape TRIOS 3D intraoral scanners as well as its related software for dental practices including 3Shape Orthodontics, 3Shape Design Studio and 3Shape Implant Studio.

TRIOS 3 Wireless, a wireless version of the 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner. (Photo: 3Shape)

The agreement, which begins September 2017, expands Patterson's portfolio of digital technology products available to dental practices in the U.S. and Canada.

"As dental practices and patients continue to embrace digital technology, we are excited to be able to offer a portfolio of expanded products to help them meet their unique objectives," said Dave Misiak, President, Patterson Dental North America. "We are excited for customers of all sizes and specialties to experience our Patterson Technology Center as we expand the portfolio and leverage our 20-year history of supporting CAD/CAM. Our proficiency in supporting complex technology is undoubtedly a significant differentiator for manufacturers looking to deliver an exceptional customer experience with their products."

"The award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner is renowned for its documented high accuracy, amazing speed and wide range of treatment options, and our goal is to help doctors provide better dental care for their patients," said Tais Clausen, Co-CEO and Co-founder of 3Shape. "We are proud that 3Shape's solutions for dental practices will be provided by a strong dental technology sales company recognized for its dedication to customer education and support."

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) is a value-added distributor serving the dental and animal health markets.

Dental Market

Patterson's Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories throughout North America.

Animal Health Market

Patterson's Animal Health segment is a leading distributor of products, services and technologies to both the production and companion animal health markets in North America and the U.K.

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. The company's portfolio of 3D scanners and CAD/CAM software solutions for the dental industry includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner, the coming 3Shape X1 CBCT scanner, and market-leading scanning and design software solutions for dental labs. Two graduate students founded 3Shape in the year 2000, and today the company's fast-growing team of employees in offices all over the globe is serving customers in over 100 countries. 3Shape's products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more people more effectively. www.3shape.com.

