Global Cellulose Acetate Market 2016-2024 - Strategic Business Report Featuring Celanese, Daicel, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical & Sichuan Push Acetati

The "Cellulose Acetate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cellulose Acetate in Metric Tons by the following Applications:
- Cigarette Filter Tow Textile Fibers
- Photographic Film
- Film & Sheet Castings
- Molding & Extrusion
- Surface Coatings
- Inks & Reprographic Formulations.
The report profiles 11 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Celanese Corporation (USA)
- Daicel Corporation (Japan)
- Eastman Chemical Company (USA)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
- Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Cellulose Acetate: A Prelude
- Changing Tide in the Global Cigarette Market Drags Down Cellulose Acetate Consumption
- Mono Cellulose Acetate Filters Dominate Cigarette Filters Market
- Stringent Regulations Bring in New Opportunities
- Technological Advancements Expand Scope of CA beyond Cigarettes Market
- Advance Biotech Applications
- Pharmaceutical Coating Processes
- Select Pharmaceuticals Containing Cellulose Acetate
- Resurgent Shipments of LCD TVs Boosts Demand for Tri-Acetyl Cellulose
- Electrospun CA Fibers with Fluorescent Nanoparticles Developed for Anti-Counterfeiting Applications
- Cellulose Acetate Fibers with C-dots also Suitable as pH-sensors
- Novel Cellulose Acetate Membranes Developed for Reverse Osmosis Treatment Plants
- Researchers Develop Ultra Filtration Membranes Using CA Base Polymer with Activated Carbon Modifier
- Cellulose Acetate Membranes
- Important Component of Electrophoresis
- Bioplastics: A Niche Market
- Ocalio
- A Cellulose Acetate Biopolymer for Injection Molding Applications
- Modified Cellulose Acetate Foams
- Suitable Alternatives for Replacing Oil-based Polymer Foam
- Properties of Select Plasticizers Suitable for External Plasticization of Cellulose Acetate
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Capacity Issues Torment Acetate Tow Industry
- Falling Demand Compels Capacity Correction
- Global Assets of Celanese and Blackstone
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- The Origin of Cellulose Acetate
- Production of Cellulose Acetate
- Raw Materials
- Production Process
- Cellulose Acetate Fibers
- Cellulose Acetate Filter Tow
- Characteristics of Cellulose Acetate
- A Versatile Polymer: End-Use Applications of Cellulose Acetate
- Cigarette Filters
- Fabrics
- Films
- Separation Technology
- Extruded and Molded Goods & Plastics
- Specialty Applications
- Cellulose Acetate in Anti-Microbial and Flame Resistant Fabric
- Cellulose Triacetate Electrodes Reduce Salicylate Interference
- Degradation of Cellulose Acetate
- Cellulose Acetate Degradation in Films
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Celanese and Blackstone to Form Acetate Tow Joint Venture
- Solvay Divests Acetow Business
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Merges Consolidated Subsidiaries
- Eastman Chemical Launches Naia Cellulose Acetate Filament Fiber
- Eastman Chemical to Sell Stake in Primester Cellulose Acetate Flake Joint
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
