Global Cellulose Acetate Market 2016-2024 - Strategic Business Report Featuring Celanese, Daicel, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical & Sichuan Push Acetati

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cellulose Acetate in Metric Tons by the following Applications:

Cigarette Filter Tow Textile Fibers

Photographic Film

Film & Sheet Castings

Molding & Extrusion

Surface Coatings

Inks & Reprographic Formulations.

The report profiles 11 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Celanese Corporation ( USA )

) Daicel Corporation ( Japan )

) Eastman Chemical Company ( USA )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Cellulose Acetate: A Prelude

Changing Tide in the Global Cigarette Market Drags Down Cellulose Acetate Consumption

Mono Cellulose Acetate Filters Dominate Cigarette Filters Market

Stringent Regulations Bring in New Opportunities

Technological Advancements Expand Scope of CA beyond Cigarettes Market

Advance Biotech Applications

Pharmaceutical Coating Processes

Select Pharmaceuticals Containing Cellulose Acetate

Resurgent Shipments of LCD TVs Boosts Demand for Tri-Acetyl Cellulose

Electrospun CA Fibers with Fluorescent Nanoparticles Developed for Anti-Counterfeiting Applications

Cellulose Acetate Fibers with C-dots also Suitable as pH-sensors

Novel Cellulose Acetate Membranes Developed for Reverse Osmosis Treatment Plants

Researchers Develop Ultra Filtration Membranes Using CA Base Polymer with Activated Carbon Modifier

Cellulose Acetate Membranes

Important Component of Electrophoresis

Bioplastics: A Niche Market

Ocalio

A Cellulose Acetate Biopolymer for Injection Molding Applications

Modified Cellulose Acetate Foams

Suitable Alternatives for Replacing Oil-based Polymer Foam

Properties of Select Plasticizers Suitable for External Plasticization of Cellulose Acetate

2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Capacity Issues Torment Acetate Tow Industry

Falling Demand Compels Capacity Correction

Global Assets of Celanese and Blackstone

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



The Origin of Cellulose Acetate

Production of Cellulose Acetate

Raw Materials

Production Process

Cellulose Acetate Fibers

Cellulose Acetate Filter Tow

Characteristics of Cellulose Acetate

A Versatile Polymer: End-Use Applications of Cellulose Acetate

Cigarette Filters

Fabrics

Films

Separation Technology

Extruded and Molded Goods & Plastics

Specialty Applications

Cellulose Acetate in Anti-Microbial and Flame Resistant Fabric

Cellulose Triacetate Electrodes Reduce Salicylate Interference

Degradation of Cellulose Acetate

Cellulose Acetate Degradation in Films

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Celanese and Blackstone to Form Acetate Tow Joint Venture

Solvay Divests Acetow Business

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Merges Consolidated Subsidiaries

Eastman Chemical Launches Naia Cellulose Acetate Filament Fiber

Eastman Chemical to Sell Stake in Primester Cellulose Acetate Flake Joint

5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



