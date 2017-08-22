ElegantJ BI Solution Included in August 4, 2017 Gartner 'Other Vendors to Consider for Modern BI and Analytics' Report

AHMEDABAD, India, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ElegantJ BI, a leading vendor in Business Intelligence and Advanced Analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that it is listed for its suite in the Gartner 'Other Vendors to Consider for Modern BI and Analytics' report published August 4, 2017.

CEO, Kartik Patel says, "We are honored to be included, once again, in the Gartner 'Other Vendors to Consider for Modern BI and Analytics' report. We recognize the importance of market innovation and evolution and we look forward to our continued involvement in this exciting market!"

The ElegantJ BI Smarten approach to Advanced Data Discovery, features Smart Visualization, Self-Serve Data Preparation and Plug n' Play Predictive Analysis with features that include augmented data discovery, and other features and modules that provide sophisticated functionality and algorithms in an easy-to-use dashboard and environment that is designed to support business users, as well as data scientists and IT staff. Sophisticated, easy-to-use functionality like auto-suggestion and auto-recommendation allows business users to gain valuable insight and make confident decisions and predictions without advanced technical or analytical experience and knowledge.

"ElegantJ BI has developed a product and service roadmap to advance innovation and serve business users and organizations with tools that will grow and be flexible to the needs of the enterprise," Patel says. "Our Smarten, self-serve approach to business intelligence and advanced analytics is designed to expand the boundaries of self-serve analytic, social BI and mobile access with dependable data governance and security."

More information on the business intelligence and analytical solution market is available in the Gartner report: 'Other Vendors to Consider for Modern BI and Analytics', Published: 4 August 2017 ID: G00334448, Analyst(s): Rita L. Sallam, Cindi Howson, Carlie J. Idoine, James Laurence Richardson, Joao Tapadinhas, Thomas W. Oestreich, Shubhangi Vashisth.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization, and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ElegantJ BI

ElegantJ BI is the flagship BI & Advanced Data Discovery solution of Elegant MicroWeb, and an intelligent 'Design once, Use anywhere' adaptive UI engine for out-of-the-box roll out to transform business users into Citizen Data Scientists. ElegantJ BI has developed the Smarten approach to business intelligence which supports Advanced Data Discovery with Self-Serve Data Preparation, Smart Visualization and Plug n' Play Predictive Analysis and a 100% browser-based foundation that enables Mobile BI, Social BI and rich KPI analytics. ElegantJ BI is used by large, medium and small businesses around the world, including Religare Securities, IPCA Laboratories, JMC Projects, Sharekhan, Raychem RPG and many other small and medium size businesses.

