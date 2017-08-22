Global Food Additives Market 2016-2024: Leading Players are ABF, Biospringer, Cargill, DuPont, Hansen, Kerry & Novozymes

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Food Additives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Food Additives in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Acidulants
- Sweeteners
- Vitamins & Minerals
- Colorants (Natural & Synthetic)
- Flavors/Flavor Enhancers
- Hydrocolloids
- Emulsifiers
- Preservatives (Antimicrobial & Antioxidants)
- Enzymes
- Others
The report profiles 225 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Ashland, Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Associated British Foods Plc.
- ABF Ingredients Ltd.
- PGP International, Inc.
- ACH Food Companies, Inc.
- Biospringer
- BASF SE
- Cargill, Inc.
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- Corbion NV
- CP Kelco
- E.I. duPont de Nemours and Company
- Edlong Dairy Technologies
- Firmenich SA
- FMC Health and Nutrition
- GELITA AG
- Givaudan SA
- Griffith Foods
- Ingredion Incorporated
- TIC Gums, Inc.
- International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.
- Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG
- Kerry Group
- Kraft Heinz Ingredients
- McCormick & Company, Inc.
- Novozymes A/S
- Red Arrow International LLC
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation
- Sethness Caramel Color
- Symrise AG
- Takasago International Corporation
- Tate & Lyle PLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth
Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth
The Diverse World of Food Additives: A Product Segment Analysis
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Food Additives Industry
A Fragmented & Highly Competitive Marketplace
Global Food Additives Market
Leading Manufacturers by Food Additive Category
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics
'Natural' Is In
Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products
Stevia Naturally Usurps Intense Sweeteners Market
Rising Obesity Incidence to Boost Stevia Demand
Zero Sugar Natural Sweetener
A Substitute for Sugar
Savory
A Flavor to Savor
Expanding Applications to Drive Acidulants Market
Protein Ingredients Market
All Set to Grow
Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins
Ongoing Purple Invasion' in the Food Color Market
Advancements in Food Color Extraction Techniques Offer Improved Prospects
High Hydrostatic Pressure (HHP)
Pulsed Electric Field (PEF)
Sonication-assisted Extraction
Nanotechnology in Food Coloring
Biotechnology and Food Coloring
Encapsulation
Safety of Natural Colors Raises Concerns
Demand for Functional Food Additives on the Rise
Tert-butyl Hydroquinone: Potential Role in Addressing H7N9 Epidemic
Organic and Natural Foods Trend Bodes Well for Natural Food Preservatives
Essential Oils
The Future of Preservatives
Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Expanding Urban Population
4. SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS
Acidulants
Hydrocolloids
Sweeteners
A Brief Comparison of Various Sweeteners
Major Sweetener Brands & their Applications
Stevia-Based Sweeteners Gain Ground
Dynamics of the Artificial Sweeteners Market
Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners to Natural Sweeteners
Aspartame
In the Eye of the Storm
Tate & Lyle
A Leading High Intensity Sweetener Supplier
Concerns Surround Neotame
Saccharin Found Safe for Consumption
Flavors
A Highly Competitive Market
Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors
New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories
Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors
Preservatives
Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth for Preservatives
Are Food Preservatives Safe?
Enzymes
Food Colors
The Rise of Natural Colors
List of Select Authorized Plant Colorants
List of Select Authorized Animal Colorants
List of Select Source of Micro-organic Colorants
Yellow and Orange Tones Stimulates Appetite
Red: A Vibrant Appetite-Stimulating Color
Purple Colorant Growing in Popularity
Fear of Blues and Greens
Challenges Galore for Natural Food Colorants
Food Emulsifiers
Innovation Characterizes the Market
5. PRODUCT PROFILE
What is a Food Additive?
Type of Food Additives and their Sources
More about Food Additives
The History of Food Additives
The Importance of Food Additives
Functions of Food Additives
Categorization of Food Additives
Commonly-Used Food Additives and their Applications
Acidulants
Select Acidulants and their Food Uses
Citric Acid
Citric Acid: Food Categories, Properties and Usage Level
Fumaric Acid
Lactic Acid
Malic Acid
Malic Acid: Key Food Categories and Main Food Products
Tartaric Acid
Fat Replacers
Fat-based Fat Replacers
Fat-based Fat Replacers: Types and Food Uses
Protein-based Fat Replacers
Microparticulated Protein
Soy and Modified Whey Proteins
Others
Carbohydrate-based Fat Replacers
Carbohydrate-Based Fat Replacers: Types, Food Uses, and Functional Attributes
Starch-Based Fat Replacers
Hydrocolloid-Based Fat Replacers
Sweeteners
Bulk Sweeteners
Bulk Sweeteners/Polyols: Physiologic Properties and Metabolism
Erythritol
Isomalt
Lactitol
Maltitol
Mannitol
Sorbitol
Xylitol
Intense Sweeteners
List of Approved Intense Sweeteners as Food Additives by Country
Acesulfame-K
Alitame
Aspartame
Cyclamate
Neohesperidine
Neotame
Saccharin
Stevioside
Sucralose
Thaumatin
Vitamins and Minerals
Colorants
Natural Colorants
Approved Food Color Additives Exempt from Batch Certification in the United States
Synthetic Colorants
Approved Food Color Additives Subject to Batch Certification in the United States
Lakes and Dyes
Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers
Flavors
Natural Flavoring Substances
Nature-identical Flavoring Substances
Artificial Flavoring Substances
Flavor Enhancers
Monosodium Glutamate
Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins
Others
A List of Few Select Flavors with Applications
Hydrocolloids
Starches and Modified Starches
Gelatin
Pectin
Alginates
Agar
Carrageenan
Gellan Gum
Locust Bean Gum
Guar Gum
Guar Gum: Properties of Guar Gum and Food Uses
Gum Arabic
Gum Ghatti
Gum Karaya
Tragacanth
Xanthan Gum
Cellulose/ Cellulose Derivatives
Methylcellulose
Carboxymethyl Cellulose
Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose
Microcrystalline Cellulose
Powdered Cellulose
Emulsifiers
Emulsifiers: Types of Emulsifiers and Uses in Different Food Types
Lecithins
Mono- and Diglycerides
Polyglycerol Esters
Stearoyl Lactylates
Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate
Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate
Sorbitan Esters
Polysorbates
Sucrose Esters
Phosphates
Preservatives
Antimicrobial Preservatives
Antimicrobial Preservatives and Select Food Uses
Sorbic Acid and Sorbates
Benzoic Acid and Benzoates
Propionic Acid and Propionates
Sulfur Dioxide and Sulphites
Nitrates and Nitrites
Antioxidant Preservatives
Antioxidant Preservatives and Select Food Uses
Ascorbic Acid
Erythorbic Acid
Propyl Gallate
Tocopherols
Butyl Hydroxyanisole (BHA)
Butyl Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
Others
Enzymes
Enzymes: Enzyme Types and Food Uses as Food Additives
Others
Anti-caking Agents
Anti-clouding/ Clarifying Agents
Anti-foaming Agents
Dough Conditioners
Edible Coatings
Gelling Agents
Humectants
Leavening Agents
Maturing and Bleaching Agents
Release Agents
Sequestrants/Chelating Agents
Water-correcting/pH-adjusting Agents
Food Additives and Suspected Health Risks
6. REGULATIONS AFFECTING THE FOOD ADDITIVES MARKET
Codex General Standard for Food Additives
An International Standard
Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States
Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants
FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives
Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan
A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within European Countries
Regulation Nos. and Titles
Regulations in the United Kingdom
The 2013 Regulation Summary
Austrian Regulations
Regulations in Russia
Food Additive Regulations in Australia
Certified Categories of Food Additives
Food Additive Regulations in China
Registration of New Food Additives
Rules for Food Additive Labeling
A List of Food Ingredients Not Allowed for Usage in Food Products
Food Additive Regulations in Korea
Food Additive Regulations in Southeast Asia
Vietnam
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Singapore
Malaysia
Food Additive Regulations in the Middle East & Africa
Bahrain
Egypt
Kuwait
Morocco
Oman
Qatar
Latin America
Argentina
Guatemala
Honduras
Labeling of Food Additives
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
DSM Introduces New Baking Enzymes Portfolio
Corbion Launches SweetPro Emulsifiers for Sweet Baked Goods
Chr. Hansen Introduces Oil-Soluble Colors
Lampados Introduces Liteez 3D Stevia Sweetener for Hot Beverages
Corbion Unveils SweetPro V100 Emulsifier
WILD Flavors & Specialty Ingredients Extends Natural Food Colors Range
Tate & Lyle Launches DOLCIA PRIMA® Allulose Sweetening Solution
ADM Launches VerySweet Monk Fruit and SweetRight Stevia Sweeteners
ED&F Man and Unavoo Introduce Natural Sweetener
Ulrick & Short Introduces Delyte 9 Starch
Novozymes Introduces Spirizyme® T Portfolio of Glucoamylase Enzymes
TIC Gums Unveils Ticaloid® Portfolio of Clean Label Hydrocolloids
Kalsec Unveils New Products in IsoFresh® Range of Natural Favors
BASF Introduces New Lucarotin 10 CWD Colorant
Arjuna Natural Extracts Rolls Out X-tend Range of Preservatives
Cargill Expands Gerken's Range with Intense Dark Red Cocoa Powder
Avebe Introduces Solanic®100 Potato Protein Isolate
Sensient® Colors Unveils SupraRed Natural Food Technology
GNT Group Introduces EXBERRY Branded Coloring Foods
Cargill Launches Truvia Nectar
Madhava Natural Sweeteners Introduces New Product Lines
J.R. Watkins Unveils Natural Food Coloring Range
Edlong Introduces New Sweet Milk Flavors
Sethness Launches Class I Powdered Caramel Color
WFSI Launches Less Sugar Options
Solazyme to Launch Algae Butter
Sethness Launches Red-Toned Class I Powdered Caramel Color
Chr. Hansen Introduces CapColors® Orange 057 WSS Colorant
Cargill Introduces EverSweet Sweetener
Novozymes Launches Extenda Enzyme Solution
Corbion Purac Launches Verdad Avanta Y100 Natural Meat Preservative
Biosecur Lab Introduces FOODGARD Preservative
Equal Introduces Equal Spoonful and Equal NEXT in Australia
Sethness Launches Red-Tone Caramel Food Colors
Chr. Hansen Introduces eXact® NG Flavor+ Cultures for Fresh Dairy Products
ADM Introduces VivaSweet Sucralose
Tate & Lyle Launches Dolcia Prima Allulose Sweetener
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Frutarom Acquires René Laurent
ADM to Take Over Chamtor
Tate & Lyle and Sweet Green Fields Enter into Global Distribution Partnership for Stevia
Givaudan Takes Over Activ International
Ingredion Acquires TIC Gums Incorporated
Novozymes to Set Up Enzyme Production & Supply Chain Facility in India
Corbion Wins European Patent for Vinegar Powder
Frutarom to Acquire Redbrook Ingredients
Firmenich Establishes New Flavor Facility in Nigeria
Givaudan Takes Over Spicetec from ConAgra Foods
ADM and GLG Partner for Stevia and Mont Fruit Ingredients
Frutarom Takes Over Extrakt Chemie
Givaudan to Establish Innovation Center in Switzerland
Dow Food Solutions Expands Capacity for Supporting WELLENCE Fat Reduction Production
RPM Takes Over Holton Food Products
ADM Acquires Moroccan Wet Mill Facility from Tate & Lyle
Frutarom Acquires Grow Company
Takasago Acquires Centre Ingredient Technology
DuPont and Dow Chemical to Merge Operations
DDW Takes Over KleurCraft Portfolio from SVZ International
Tate & Lyle Concludes Realignment of Eaststarch JV
Ajinomoto Sells Sweetener Shares to HYET Holding
Heartland to Take Over Splenda® Brand from McNeil NutriMonals
Ajinomoto and T.HASEGAWA Enter into Alliance
Kraft Foods and Heinz Merge to Form Kraft Heinz Company
Givaudan Begins Operations of Savory Flavors Facility in Nantong
Frutarom Acquires Foote & Jenks
Symrise to Acquire Flavor Infusion
AECI to Take Over Southern Canned Products
ADM to Acquire Meiweiyuan Biotechnology
Tate & Lyle Exits from European Bulk Ingredients Business
Tate & Lyle Invests to Expand US Operations
Frutarom Acquires Taiga International
ADM to Take Over Eatem Foods Company
Evolva and Cargill Begin Engineering Work for Production of Stevia Sweeteners
Ingredion Acquires Penford
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 225 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 259)
- The United States (77)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (16)
- Europe (107)
- - France (21)
- - Germany (20)
- - The United Kingdom (8)
- - Italy (2)
- - Spain (7)
- - Rest of Europe (49)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (46)
- Middle East (6)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
