Edison Issues Update on GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) recently announced that a rolling NDA filing for Epidiolex in both Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) is underway. The pre-clinical module has already been submitted, the clinical module is in process, and the company expects to finish the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) section in October. GW anticipates the FDA will grant priority review status, which would enable a June 2018 PDUFA date. In Europe, pre-submission meetings were held with the EMA and the agency agreed that the company can file for approval for Dravet and LGS in a single application. An EMA filing is expected in Q417.

We have reduced our valuation from $3.43bn, or $136.08 per ADS, to $3.14bn, or $124.24 per ADS. This is mainly due to reducing our Sativex estimates, increasing our operating spending estimates, as well as factoring in the NDA submission delay. We now estimate profitability in 2020 (previously 2019) with a total cash burn of around $325m until then. We estimate that GW has enough cash to achieve its goals without additional capital.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website - www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com.

About Edison:

Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Maxim Jacobs, +1 646 653 7027

Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036

Healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube: www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison