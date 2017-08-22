As forecast in our Ripple Price Forecast and Analysis - August 21, 2017, the market could not remain oblivious to Ripple news forever. XRP prices surged 25% yesterday, returning the beleaguered cryptocurrency to levels not seen since late July.Ripple was firmly lodged at $0.191714 at the time of writing.Moreover, the XRP/BTC exchange rate continued to outperform the XRP/USD. Ripple gained 29% against Bitcoin, suggesting that even if investors are willing to walk away from BTC, they want to remain in the crypto market.This is also evident in BTC dominance,.

