sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,832 Euro		-0,091
-3,11 %
WKN: A1JAKW ISIN: KYG7114V1023 Ticker-Symbol: 2P5 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
22.08.2017 | 17:44
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: FINAL DEADLINE ALERT - - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 22, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ("Pingtan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PME) securities and certain of its officers, on behalf of a class who purchased Pingtan securities between August 8, 2016 through May 10, 2017, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pme.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and or failed to disclose that: (1) Pingtan is banned from Indonesia; (2) Pingtan has used investor capital to finance illegal activity; and (3) consequently, Pingtan's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 10, 2017, Aurelius Value reported that Pingtan had concealed that it is banned from Indonesia and its involvement in, among other illegal activities, forced labor, illegal fishing, and human trafficking schemes. Following this news, Pingtan stock dropped $1.16 per share, or over 28%, to close at $2.95 on May 10, 2017.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pme, or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Pingtan, you have until August 22, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE