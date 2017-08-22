INVESTOR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Weibo Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 28, 2017 (WB)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) who purchased shares between April 27, 2017 and June 22, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Weibo lacks a requisite internet audio/video program transmission license; and (2) Weibo was posting certain programs with content in violation of Chinese government regulations on its site. On June 22, 2017, Weibo announced receipt of a notice from The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People's Republic of China (the "SAPPRFT"). The notice requests that local authorities "take measures to suspend several companies' video and audio services due to their lacking of an internet audio/video program transmission license and posting of certain commentary programs with content in violation of government regulations on their sites."

Shareholders have until August 28, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/weibo-corporation?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation.

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

