Protective Textiles Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2025 - DuPont, W.L. Gore & Associates, Royal Ten Cate NV & Schoeller Textil AG are Dominating the Market

The "Protective Textiles Market Analysis By Application (Heat & Flame Resistant, Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Ballistic, Space Suits, Healthcare Garments), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report

The global protective textiles market is expected to reach USD 7.78 billion by 2025, according to this new report. The market is expected to witness growth at 3.4% CAGR owing to increasing industrial fatalities in developing economies owing to the lack of protective gear coupled with growing awareness of worker's health and safety are expected to drive the market growth.

The increasing importance of raw materials that offer features such as lightweight, comfort, higher heat resistance, and wear & tear resistance for workwear has been a significant incentive for companies to conduct R&D activities extensively. The initiatives are mainly intended at attaining multi-functionality of workwear fabrics and rise its application scope. Improving product designs and specifications are expected to provide market participants with immense opportunities over the forecast period.

Ballistic protective apparel is estimated to witness the highest penetration and growth over the projected period, owing to the increasing use of high performance protective textiles in the military sector. Defense sector holds the largest market segment in the global ballistic fabrics industry and is anticipated to have remarkable growth over the next few years driven by rising concerns over national security and escalating geopolitical unrests.

Companies Mentioned

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

& Associates, Inc. DuPont

Royal Ten Cate NV

DyStar Group

Kusumgar Corporates

Madhuram Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.

Schoeller Textil AG

PBI Performance Products, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Marina Textil S.L.

ARGAR S.r.l



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Protective Textiles: Application Outlook



4. Protective Textiles: Region Outlook



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Company Profiles

