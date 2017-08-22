sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

135,75 Euro		+1,671
+1,25 %
WKN: 856958 ISIN: US5801351017 Ticker-Symbol: MDO 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
135,84
136,03
20:19
135,79
135,99
20:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION
MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MCDONALDS CORPORATION135,75+1,25 %